Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 34.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 129,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 33,140 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at $1,446,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 28.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 70,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 52.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

