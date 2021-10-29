Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equillium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Equillium alerts:

Shares of EQ stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $173.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.49. Equillium has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $53,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,724.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.