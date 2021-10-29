CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

