Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Lifted by Raymond James

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.63 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

