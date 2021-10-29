Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Lifted by Raymond James

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.63 billion.
