Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 million. On average, analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HRTX opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

