State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 251,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.27% of Novavax worth $359,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 25.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 12.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Novavax by 200.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $143,624.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,935 shares of company stock valued at $37,973,357 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $150.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

