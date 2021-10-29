State Street Corp Purchases 661,283 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,283 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $374,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMH opened at $40.68 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 131.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.34.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

