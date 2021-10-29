iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,860,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,228,413 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.67% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $383,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 614.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 101,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 87,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,316,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $80.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

