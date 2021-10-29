State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,288,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,200 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $396,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 10,677.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after acquiring an additional 292,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 426,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,938,000 after acquiring an additional 285,644 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.