State Street Corp Has $419.18 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $419,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $70,039,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 209.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 452.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,583,000 after acquiring an additional 538,698 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $43,990,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7,667.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 459,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after buying an additional 453,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $121.51 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

