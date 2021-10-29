CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 902.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 739.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,952,000 after buying an additional 1,339,691 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 876.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,679,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,892,000 after buying an additional 2,404,794 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 645.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,104,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,469,000 after buying an additional 956,184 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1,289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,540,000 after buying an additional 1,473,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.19.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.18, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

