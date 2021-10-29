CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 303 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 203,448 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

