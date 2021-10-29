CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 21.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 5.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.59.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $503.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $427.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.36. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.56 and a 52 week high of $510.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

