CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 154 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after purchasing an additional 454,616 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,661,000 after purchasing an additional 165,015 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,545,000 after purchasing an additional 535,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,029,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,402,000 after purchasing an additional 110,469 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

