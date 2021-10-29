Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 214,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 104,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.33. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

