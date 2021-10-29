Aqua Metals (AQMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Aqua Metals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Aqua Metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Shares of AQMS stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.58. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $8.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.