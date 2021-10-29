Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday.

SFNC opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

