Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Get Avient alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. Avient has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $56.11.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avient will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.