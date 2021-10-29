Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allegiant Travel’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Allegiant Travel in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALGT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.73.

ALGT opened at $175.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $126.04 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.28) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,605,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

