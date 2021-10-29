Brokers Set Expectations for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.58.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.98. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after acquiring an additional 312,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

