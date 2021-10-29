Brokers Set Expectations for Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $416.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,584,000 after buying an additional 223,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,054,000 after buying an additional 204,481 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 170,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 55,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

