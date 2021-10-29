Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

MAS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

NYSE:MAS opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $119,538,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 7,852.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,355,000 after buying an additional 1,447,434 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 114.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after buying an additional 960,330 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Masco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 123.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after buying an additional 670,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

