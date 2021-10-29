Universal Health Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Health Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.72. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

NYSE:UHS opened at $126.17 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

