ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Research analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 55.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of ACVA opened at $19.26 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,875 shares of company stock worth $7,642,708 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

