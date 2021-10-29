Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $96.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.73.
HUBG stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.99. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $79.47.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
