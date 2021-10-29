Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $96.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.73.

HUBG stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.99. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $79.47.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

