Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT Lowered to $105.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $108.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s current price.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

PLXS opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day moving average is $91.44. Plexus has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

