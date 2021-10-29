WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

WSFS has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

