Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,519 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 37,097,326 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Akamai Technologies worth $68,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $104.71 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average is $112.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.