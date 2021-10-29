Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,453,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $72,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 14.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradata by 19.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth about $559,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Teradata by 107.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Teradata by 106.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

