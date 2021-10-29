Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 186,936 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $77,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Enbridge by 698.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,824 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.54.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

