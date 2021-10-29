Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 65,603 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 494,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,603 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $79,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,846 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,878,000 after buying an additional 737,057 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,795,000 after buying an additional 483,395 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,399,000 after buying an additional 206,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,061,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 253,819 shares of company stock valued at $42,761,998. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $179.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.84 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.42 and its 200 day moving average is $165.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

