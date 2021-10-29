Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $81.35 Million in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,325,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Oatly Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist downgraded shares of Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 13.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oatly Group AB has a 52 week low of 12.84 and a 52 week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.