Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,777 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Abcam were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abcam by 4,182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,574,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after buying an additional 297,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,483,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after buying an additional 128,060 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,227,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after buying an additional 27,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,152,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after buying an additional 95,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

ABCM stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.06. Abcam plc has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

ABCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt upgraded Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

