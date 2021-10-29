Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 436,700 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 85.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.