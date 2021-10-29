MOBOX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $68.85 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One MOBOX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.90 or 0.00006388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a market cap of $285.15 million and approximately $68.85 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00069875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00071315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00097181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,892.81 or 0.99848682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.64 or 0.07030638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022980 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s total supply is 390,203,631 coins and its circulating supply is 73,196,123 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

MOBOX Coin Trading

