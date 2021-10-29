AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Reaches $0.89 on Top Exchanges

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. AntiMatter has a market cap of $27.55 million and $686,340.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001452 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00050514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00227518 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00099086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,445 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

