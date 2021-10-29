Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

