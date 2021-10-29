Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 346,000 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 692.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $8,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

In related news, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 6,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.