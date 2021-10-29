Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,832,000. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LYEL opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYEL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Lyell Immunopharma Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

