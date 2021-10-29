Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.60.

ALB stock opened at $246.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

