Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $90.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System stock opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,330,000 after purchasing an additional 876,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 89.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,770,000 after buying an additional 354,029 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 376.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after buying an additional 270,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ryder System by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after buying an additional 206,653 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.