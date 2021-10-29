easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 802.83 ($10.49).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 623 ($8.14) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 723.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,561.61. The company has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders acquired a total of 73,041 shares of company stock worth $50,399,746 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

