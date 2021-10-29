Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.810-$7.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.020-$2.220 EPS.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.76. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

