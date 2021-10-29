KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

