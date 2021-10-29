Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Amphenol Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Amphenol in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Shares of APH opened at $76.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Amphenol by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,093 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Amphenol by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

