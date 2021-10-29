CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.40.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $199.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $128.79 and a one year high of $228.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.59 and a 200 day moving average of $202.90.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

