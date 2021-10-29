CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,946,000 after buying an additional 2,280,176 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 28.4% in the second quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 93,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 230,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,611,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 76.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after buying an additional 87,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth $253,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $64.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 2.35. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average of $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

