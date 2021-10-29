Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 7,784 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of W.W. Grainger worth $63,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $430.76 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.00 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

