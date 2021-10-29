Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.73

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.73 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 13343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

DCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.62 and a beta of -0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $92,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 13,200 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $613,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,566.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,503 shares of company stock worth $4,820,823 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Barton Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 667,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,529,000 after acquiring an additional 52,454 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

