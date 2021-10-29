Short Interest in Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Expands By 1,060.4%

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, a growth of 1,060.4% from the September 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,830,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RGBP opened at 0.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.03. Regen BioPharma has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.08.

Get Regen BioPharma alerts:

Regen BioPharma Company Profile

Regen Biopharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The company was founded on April 24, 2012 and is headquartered in La Mesa, CA.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.